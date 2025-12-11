Election Commission Extends SIR Date For 6 States, No Change For Bengal

The duration of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise to clean up voter rolls has been extended in five states and a Union Territory, the Election Commission said today. They are Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The enumeration period for Goa, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal ended today with no extension given by the Election Commission.

After Bihar, the next showdown between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition parties will happen in Bengal, where the election is due early next year.

The revised deadlines for enumeration are: Tamil Nadu and Gujarat (December 14); Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands (December 18), and Uttar Pradesh (December 26).

The revised dates for publication of draft rolls are December 19 for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat; December 23 for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and December 31 for Uttar Pradesh.