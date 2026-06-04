Massive Fire At Chennai Dumpyard, Thick Smoke Engulfs Surrounding Areas

A major fire broke out at the Pallikaranai dumpyard near Chennai's ecologically sensitive Pallikaranai marshland on Thursday, triggering panic among residents and commuters as thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky and spread across the surrounding areas.

Dramatic visuals circulating on social media showed dense black smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air while flames rapidly spread across sections of the dumpyard.

The incident drew widespread attention online, with many users sharing videos and photographs of the blaze from nearby roads and residential neighbourhoods.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr GS Sameeran said the fire at the Pallikaranai dumpyard had been contained and there was no cause for panic. He said firefighting teams were continuing operations and expressed confidence that the blaze would be completely extinguished within the next few hours. The Commissioner also said the Corporation had initiated steps to clear police-seized vehicles dumped at the site, many of which caught fire and added to the intensity of the fire. Authorities are expected to review safety measures at the dumpyard to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The smoke significantly reduced visibility in some stretches and left commuters complaining of breathing difficulties as the air was filled with smoke, dust and the smell of burning waste.

Several motorists were seen slowing down or stopping to record the fire, while residents expressed concerns over the potential environmental impact of the blaze, given the dumpyard's proximity to the Pallikaranai marshland, one of Chennai's most important wetland ecosystems.

The situation was aggravated after abandoned vehicles dumped near the landfill caught fire, adding to the intensity of the blaze and producing even thicker smoke.

A fleet of fire tenders was rushed to the spot as firefighters battled the flames. According to officials, six fire tenders were deployed immediately to prevent the fire from spreading further.

A senior fire and rescue services officer told NDTV that authorities were making every effort to contain the blaze.

"We are leaving no stone unturned. Our teams are on the ground," the officer said.

Another official said the fire had largely been brought under control and expressed confidence that it would be fully extinguished soon.

"Six fire tenders are on the spot. The fire is under control and we are confident of extinguishing it within an hour," the officer told NDTV.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire. An investigation is expected once firefighting operations are completed and the site is declared safe.