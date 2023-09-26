Pegatron iPhone Factory Shutdown To Go Into Day 3 After Fire: Report

The Pegatron facility has a production capacity of about 26,000 iPhone models per day

A production shutdown at Apple supplier Pegatron's iPhone factory is expected to extend into Wednesday and disruptions could last longer as authorities investigate a fire at the Taiwanese firm's only plant in the country, four sources said.

Pegatron described the Sunday fire as a "spark incident" that caused no injuries and said it had "no financial or operational impact to Pegatron Corporation", but called off all assembly shifts for Monday and Tuesday, Reuters previously reported.

Four sources briefed on the matter said Wednesday shifts were also unlikely. One of them said damage was being repaired at the plant in the Chengalpattu area near Chennai in Tamil Nadu, and in the worst case, the shutdown could last the entire week.

One of the sources said Apple representatives were collaborating with Pegatron after the incident.

Apple and Pegatron did not respond to requests for comment.

Pegatron has asked independent surveyors to assess the fire damage, a fifth source said.

The disruptions are the latest to impact Apple suppliers in India, a country where the US giant is fast expanding its manufacturing of iPhone and other devices for the local market and exports. The affected Pegatron India plant accounts for 10% of Apple's iPhone production in the country.

