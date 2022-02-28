At MK Stalin's Book Event, An Opposition Get-Together, Big Faces Absent

Pinarayi Vijayan, MK Stalin and Rahul Gandhi at the launch of Mr Stalin's biography

The launch of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's biography by Rahul Gandhi in Chennai this evening, widely seen as a get-together of anti-BJP parties, missed many big faces. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and their Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh counterparts Uddhav Thackeray and Jagan Reddy were conspicuously absent; all are key players in the efforts to rally anti-BJP forces ahead of the 2024 national election.

The DMK downplayed the no-shows, saying Ms Banerjee "is busy with polls", the others "are not free today" and the date could not be changed.

"Mamata ma'am is busy with elections. Others couldn't make it. We are particular about this launch today as tomorrow is (Mr Stalin's) birthday," said DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu.

On Ms Banerjee and KCR, she said: "Those two have aspirations but that is not the reason for not coming. We all are united in the same thought process. The aim is to help people."

Those who did make it, used the platform to hit out against the ruling BJP.

Mr Gandhi released the first part of Mr Stalin's biography "One Among You". Others at the event were Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.

Referring to his recent speech in parliament on the BJP "destroying" federalism, Mr Gandhi said, "I said I am a Tamil and I asked myself why I said that. I realised that because my blood is mixed with your soil, I do have a right to call myself Tamil."

The Congress MP recalled his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 1991 assassination in Sriperumbudur. "It was a sad experience for me, losing my dad, but I learnt too," he said.

"Whenever I come to Tamil Nadu, I come with humility, respect for your history and a willingness to learn. India is a union of states. When the PM (Narendra Modi) tries to impose some other ideas, he insults the state and insults the country," said Mr Gandhi.

He also echoed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who spoke just before him. Diversity and the right to choose are the Idea of India, but "that freedom is denied now", Mr Abdullah said.

"Kashmir has been divided and downgraded into a Union Territory without the people of Kashmir being consulted," he added.

Mr Stalin has often suggested that any front to counter the BJP cannot exclude the Congress. It is, however, a tough sell for Ms Banerjee and KCR - both have national ambitions and share a disdain of the Congress.

Calling his Dravidian model relevant across India, Mr Stalin said "federalism is spoken more now. Decades ago, I fought against hereditary vocations, now we are fighting against NEET."

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mr Stalin had named Mr Gandhi as a Prime Ministerial candidate. This time, however, he did not. He appealed saying, "India is under threat from divisive forces. We have to protect it, fight together."