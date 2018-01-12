Apollo Submits Documents On J Jayalalithaa's Treatment

The commission headed by retired judge A Arumughaswamy had asked Apollo to submit all the documents related to the treatment of Jayalalithaa, who passed away in December 2016.
This follows allegations that Ms Jayalalithaa's death was triggered by poor medical attention.
The panel has ordered deposed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's advocate Raja Senthurapandian to appear before it on January 22.
Meanwhile, rebel AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and his supporters called on Ms Sasikala in prison in Bengaluru on Friday.