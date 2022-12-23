J Jayalalithaa Decided Not To Go Abroad For Treatment, Claims Close Aide

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa decided against going abroad for medical treatment as she felt medicare facilities were available in Chennai, the late CM's former confidante V K Sasikala claimed on Friday.

Asserting that there was nothing to conceal in the death of Jayalalithaa at a private hospital here in 2016, Sasikala said foreign doctors who attended to her sought to fly her abroad for treatment.

"But she declined, insisting that Chennai is a medical hub and all medicare facilities were available in the city. Though we wanted to take her abroad, it was entirely her decision to opt for treatment in Chennai," she said.

Speaking to reporters after celebrating Christmas with elders of an old age home, the former interim general secretary of AIADMK said Jayalalithaa showed signs of recovery and was all set for discharge on December 19.

"Amma then wanted to give gifts to the medical professionals who took care of her. But her end came while she was watching TV," Sasikala said.

To a question she replied that she would unite the warring factions in the party. "It is the cadres who should decide who should be their leaders," Sasikala said in a veiled reference to O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami involved in an acrimonious power struggle.

