AIADMK Will Hold An 9-Hour Hunger Strike For Cauvery Board On April 2 The announcement made by AIADMK, which is facing heat on the matter from arch rival DMK, soon evoked a reaction from the DMK Working President MK Stalin.

Share EMAIL PRINT O Panneerselvam said that the six-week deadline to set up the Cauvery Management Board ended yesterday. Madurai: Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK has announced that it would hold a hunger strike across the state on April 2, from 8 am to 5 pm, in a bid to mount pressure on the centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board.



The announcement made by AIADMK, which is facing heat on the matter from arch rival DMK, soon evoked a reaction from the DMK Working President MK Stalin who said the state government has been "enacting drama" on the matter.



AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam made the announcement while attending a mass wedding function organised by the party in Madurai along with party co-coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami.



Mr Panneerselvam also pointed out, that the six-week deadline given by the Supreme Court to set up the Cauvery Management Board ended yesterday.



"The people of Tamil Nadu and the farmers are expecting an answer from the Centre on the Cauvery issue," Mr Panneerselvam said. "We will reflect the feelings of all the people of Tamil Nadu and our farmers through our hunger strike which will be held from 9 am to 5 pm," he said.



"Our stand on the Cauvery issue is that the Central government must implement the Supreme Court order," the deputy chief minister said, adding the party would raise its voice all the time to ensure that right to livelihood of the people of Tamil Nadu is not lost.



The deputy chief minister said to get Cauvery water for farmers of Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court order, the AIADMK MPs had raised the issue in Parliament for 17 days consecutively.



Parliament proceedings getting affected for 17 days for the problem of one state was "historic", Mr Panneerselvam said.



However, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Mr Stalin hit out at the state government saying the state government "did not have the guts" to condemn the Centre for not having set up the Cauvery Management Board within the stipulated time-frame.



