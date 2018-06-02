Centre Forms Cauvery Water Management Authority To Address Water Dispute

A notification by the Water Resources Ministry said the authority will be headed by a chairman and it will have two whole time and as many part time members. While the whole time members will be appointed by the centre, the other two will be nominated by it.
Besides this, the four states will nominate one representative each as additional part time members of the committee.
CommentsThe secretary of the authority shall also be appointed by the centre.
The notification comes weeks after the Supreme Court while disposing of all applications regarding Cauvery dispute on May 18, approved the proposed 'Cauvery Water Management Authority' and asked the centre to notify it in the official gazette and give effect to it with "promptitude before onset of impending monsoon".