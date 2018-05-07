Centre Asks For Date After Karnataka Polls To Finalise Cauvery Panel The Centre had initially wanted to form the Cauvery board after the Karnataka elections - an idea political parties from Tamil Nadu had objected to.

The long awaited Cauvery Board will implement the water sharing formula between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as suggested by the top court in February. But the neutral body is yet to be drawn up, with the government repeatedly failing to maintain deadlines.



The government had initially wanted to form the board after the elections, provoking Tamil leaders to accuse it of scoring political points in Karnataka ahead of elections. Even the Supreme Court said the government was "acting in guile" when it asked for clarifications after practically missing the deadline.



During the hearing on April 9, the top court asked the Centre to inform it by May 3 on how it planned to implement the court order on distribution of the Cauvery waters. The hearing was held today.



The Centre's request came as Karnataka refused yet again to release water. At a hearing in the top court this morning, the Siddaramaiah government said it was not in a position to release the 4 thousand million cubic feet of water as ordered by the Supreme Court.



"There is a total of 9 TMC water in all the four reservoirs coming under the Cauvery basin. That is not enough for our drinking needs and crops. We have a shortage," the state's water resources minister MB Patil had told reporters last week.



In Tamil Nadu, anger over the formation of Cauvery Board had peaked since March 29, which was the initial deadline for the formation of the board.



Since February, politicians from the state hobbled parliament; its people have hit the streets in protest and attempted self immolation, forcing cancellation of the IPL matches in Chennai. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai last month, opposition parties and Tamil groups had held massive black flag protests.



