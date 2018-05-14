Centre Submits Cauvery Draft, Supreme Court Seeks States' Response: 10 Points

After much delay, the centre finally submitted its draft for Cauvery Management Board.

New Delhi: Two days after Karnataka voted in the high-decibel Assembly elections that kept the ruling BJP on its toes, the centre finally submitted its draft scheme on Cauvery water sharing in the Supreme Court. The delay in the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board, as directed by the Supreme Court, led to protests across Tamil Nadu which is supposed to get its share of Cauvery water from neighbouring Karnataka, but hasn't. The top court has asked Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the other two beneficiaries of Cauvery, to look into the centre's scheme. "Without going into the legalities, we will just see if the scheme is in consonance with our February verdict," a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said. The court will take up the case on Wednesday.