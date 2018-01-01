After Bypoll Win, TTV Dhinakaran To Visit RK Nagar On January 3

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran today said cases filed against him will not have any impact on his political career.Mr Dhinakaran, who took oath as a member of the state assembly on December 29, said he would thank voters in the R K Nagar constituency, from where he was elected, on Wednesday.Cases pending against him include a Foreign Exchange Regulations Act (FERA) case.Mr Dhinakaran, who contested the December 21 bypoll as an independent, defeated AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes, dealing a blow to the ruling camp headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.The by-election was held to fill the vacancy caused by death of then sitting member Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.