After Bypoll Win, TTV Dhinakaran To Visit RK Nagar On January 3

TTV Dhinakaran, who took oath as a member of the state assembly on December 29, said he would thank voters in the R K Nagar constituency, from where he was elected, on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: January 01, 2018 19:23 IST
The results for RK Nagar bypoll held on December 5 were declared on December 21.

Mannargudi:  Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran today said cases filed against him will not have any impact on his political career.

Mr Dhinakaran, who took oath as a member of the state assembly on December 29, said he would thank voters in the R K Nagar constituency, from where he was elected, on Wednesday.

Cases pending against him include a Foreign Exchange Regulations Act (FERA) case.

Mr Dhinakaran, who contested the December 21 bypoll as an independent, defeated AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes, dealing a blow to the ruling camp headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

The by-election was held to fill the vacancy caused by death of then sitting member Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.

