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7 Women Killed Due To Gas Leak At Tamil Nadu Seafood Export Unit

Seven women died after an ammonia gas leak at a seafood factory in Tamil Nadu.

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7 Women Killed Due To Gas Leak At Tamil Nadu Seafood Export Unit
Ammonia gas leak at Tamil Nadu seafood unit kills seven women during treatment.
  • Seven women died after an ammonia gas leak at a seafood unit near Periyapalayam
  • A total of 67 workers were affected and taken to local medical centers for treatment
  • 46 patients are receiving care at Vels Hospital and 21 at Venkateshwara Hospital
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Thiruvallur:

Seven women died during treatment on Sunday after being affected in a major ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in Manjangaranai near Periyapalayam, police said.

A total of 67 affected workers were rushed to local medical centres immediately, Thiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha said.

According to her, 46 are being treated at Vels Hospital and 21 at Venkateshwara Hospital. Nine of the most critically ill patients have since been mobilised via ambulances to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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