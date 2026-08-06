77-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling From 21st Floor In Thane

A 77-year-old woman died after falling from the 21st floor of a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place at the 23-storey Savana Tower, opposite New Horizon School in Vasant Lawns, near the Majiwada area.

Citing the preliminary report, officials said Kumudha Ramesh Shetty lost her balance while standing in the balcony of flat number 2101 on the 21st floor. She fell onto the podium canopy below and died on the spot, they said.

Upon receiving the information, emergency response teams reached the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent to the District Civil Hospital for post-mortem. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Vartak Nagar police station, and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal fall, they added.

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