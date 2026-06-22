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Thane Businessman Duped Of Rs 56 Lakh By Self-Styled Healer For Treatment

Two accused allegedly extort Rs 56.2 lakh from businessman with fake herbal medicines

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Thane Businessman Duped Of Rs 56 Lakh By Self-Styled Healer For Treatment
Businessman pays Rs 56.2 lakh after forced herbal treatment in Thane fraud case
  • A man and his associate allegedly cheated a Thane businessman of Rs 56.2 lakh.
  • They supplied herbal medicines from November last year with no health improvement.
  • The accused forced the victim to consume a mixed herbal medicine at Gaimukh Chowpatty.
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Thiruvallur:

A man claiming to be a "healer" and his associate have allegedly cheated a businessman from Thane in Maharashtra of Rs 56.2 lakh under the pretext of providing him a herbal treatment for his ailments, police said on Sunday.

The two accused had been supplying medicines to the 75-year-old victim through courier from November last year. But the victim did not experience any improvement in his health after consuming the medicines.

The accused later called the victim to Gaimukh Chowpatty on Ghodbunder Road in the city and allegedly forced him to consume a medicine mixed with various herbal substances, an official from Kasarvadavali police station said.

The accused then claimed that the cost of the treatment was Rs 56 lakh and allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences if he failed to pay. They also warned him that people would be sent to his residence to recover the money and photographs taken during his illness would be circulated online to defame him, the official said.

Out of fear, the victim paid Rs 20,000 in cash and later transferred various amounts in instalments, totalling Rs 56.2 lakh, but the accused continued demanding more money.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered a case against the accused under sections 308(2) (extortion), 318(2), 318(3) (cheating), 277 (sale or distribution of adulterated drugs or medical preparations) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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