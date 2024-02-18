2 Women Killed In Elephant Attacks In Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attacks. (Representational)

Two women died in separate elephant attacks in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu today. Reports indicate that both victims were working in agricultural fields when the tragic incidents occurred.

"The elephants responsible for the attacks had strayed away from their natural habitat in the forest area," Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police, Thangadurai, said.

"These are not on regular elephant paths," Thangadurai emphasized, adding that "one of the women was collecting cabbage from the fields".

The first attack took place around 6:30 in the morning in the Thenkanikottai area, followed by another an hour and a half later within the jurisdiction of the Thazhi Police Station.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attacks while emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The state has recently adopted AI technology to prevent elephants from being hit by trains. A start-up in the state has evolved an AI-based technology that would trigger alarms and a frequency that would drive away wild animals heading towards human inhabitants.

