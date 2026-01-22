"1st Victory, Divine Prelude": Actor Vijay On Whistle Symbol For His Party

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay today welcomed the Election Commission's allotment of the whistle as his party's official election symbol, calling it TVK's "first victory" and a "divine prelude" to electoral success.

In a detailed statement posted on X in Tamil, Vijay said the whistle was one of the symbols sought by the TVK and thanked the Election Commission for agreeing to the request.

"The whistle is one of the symbols we had applied for. I thank the Election Commission for allotting it to us," he said, describing the decision as the opening chapter in TVK's electoral journey.

Declaring the symbol as deeply resonant with people across age groups, Vijay said the whistle represented "human joy, victory and security."

"The whistle is the sound of celebration that bursts forth when tireless hard work achieves its goal. More importantly, the whistle is in the hands of those who protect the people. It is a symbol of safety," he said.

Calling the allotment a positive omen, Vijay said, "The whistle being allotted to us - a symbol close to the masses and one that foretells victory - is a gift given to us by nature and the divine. This is a prelude to TVK's victory."

Striking a moral and political note, the TVK chief framed the whistle as a tool of correction and reform.

"The whistle is the symbol of good people. It is the symbol of those who protect the nation. It is the symbol that eradicates corruption. It is the symbol of victory," he said, urging supporters to rally behind it in the forthcoming assembly elections. He ended with a call to action: "Let us secure a massive victory. Let us blow the whistle."

The Election Commission's announcement also comes at a politically sensitive moment as Vijay prepares for his first assembly election as a party leader in an intensely competitive landscape dominated by the ruling DMK and the resurgent AIADMK-BJP alliance.

While TVK is yet to formalise alliances, Vijay has projected the party as a mass-centric movement committed to clean governance and systemic change.

On the professional front, Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan, scheduled for release ahead of Pongal, remains in limbo as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is yet to clear the film.

The Madras High Court, which heard petitions related to the delay, has reserved its orders, adding to the uncertainty. There is also a CBI probe into the TVK rally stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur that killed 41 people and the star was summoned twice to Delhi for questioning.

The Congress and the ruling DMK have alleged these are attempts to arm twist Vijay to support NDA, an accusation the BJP denies.