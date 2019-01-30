15 Girls Rescued From Tamil Nadu Home After Alleged Sexual Abuse: Cops

The home in-charge has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (FILE)

Fifteen girls were rescued from a home in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district following complaints of sexual abuse against their in-charge, who has since been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, officials visited the home last night and sealed the premises, after the issue came to light when some of the inmates informed authorities about the alleged sexual abuse by the accused during a recent safety campaign.

The home in-charge reportedly made them watch pornographic content before abusing them.

The issue came to light during a recent campaign undertaken by the authorities to ensure the safety of inmates in such homes in the district, where some of the girls revealed the alleged sexual abuse in writing.

The rescued girls have since been shifted to a government facility and further probe was on in the case, police added.