Another Landslide Hits Tamil Nadu Temple Near Spot Where 7 Of Family Trapped

A second landslide hit the Tamil Nadu temple town of Tiruvannamalai Monday afternoon, a day after a first led to a boulder falling on a residential building and trapping five to seven people.

The first landslide took place Sunday at 4.30 pm on the lower slopes of the famous Annamalaiyar Hill after heavy rainfall - courtesy Cyclone Fengal, which crossed the coast Saturday afternoon near capital Chennai - battered the district. Rescue ops - aided by a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai - are ongoing, but have been hampered by heavy rain and the threat of another boulder balanced precariously further uphill.

The southern state has received heavy rainfall since Fengal made landfall.

That rainfall continued Monday, two days later, with Viluppuram district in northern Tamil Nadu battling unprecedented floods; washed out bridges and overflowing virtually blocked access to villages and residential colonies, as also damaging acres of crops and affecting rail traffic.

Over in western Tamil Nadu, parts of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts also saw record floods. Uthangarai in Krishnagiri got 50 centimetres in 24 hours till 8.30 am, while Villupuram received 42 cm, Harur in Dharmapuri 33 cm, and Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai 16 cm.

Tragic videos have emerged online of vehicles, including large buses at the bus station in Uthangiri, where it has rained for 14 hours straight, being dragged off the road by floodwaters.

A senior Weather Department official told news agency PTI the extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu was due to the remnants of the cyclone, which is now positioned as a strong low-pressure area over the northern part of the state. In fact, so strong are these remnants that rainfall alerts have also been sounded for northern Kerala and southern Karnataka.

The system is expected to intensify as it moves towards the Arabian Sea, passing over northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, said.