Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall, Likely To Cross Tamil Nadu Coast In 3 Hours

Cyclone Fengal has started making landfall near the Puducherry coast. The cyclonic storm is likely to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three to four hours, said weather office India Meteorological Department or IMD. Heavy rain and gusty winds triggered by the storm preceded the landfall and disrupted flight and train services in Chennai.

Part of the Chennai airport got inundated due to heavy rain and hundreds of passengers were impacted due to multiple flight cancellations. The heavy rain also impacted train services in Chennai with the Southern Railway announcing changes in services.