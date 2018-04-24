Surat: Woman Jumps To Death After Throwing 3-Year-Old Son From Building Chanchal was suspected to have first hurled the boy from the balcony of their 12th floor flat.

A 29-year-old woman, wife of an Income Tax officer, Monday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of a building with her three-year-old son, police said.



Both the woman, Chanchal Nain, and her son Aniket died on the spot, police said.



She was married to Ram Mahesh Nain, an Income Tax inspector, they added.



Chanchal was suspected to have first hurled the boy from the balcony of their 12th floor flat in a building in Adajan area and then jumped down herself, said inspector A K Chauhan.



"We are yet to find out the reasons which led her to take this step," Mr Chauhan told reporters.



