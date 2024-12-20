At Minus 6.2 Degrees Celsius, Srinagar Records Season's Lowest Minimum Temperature

Light snow predicted in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir between December 21 and 22.

As mercury dropped to minus 6.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, J&K's Srinagar city recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature.

MET Department officials said that at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, Srinagar city recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this season so far.

Gulmarg had minus 6 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam recorded minus 8.2 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city registered a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, Katra 6 degrees Celsius, Batote 1 degree, Banihal minus 3.8 degrees, and Bhaderwah minus 1.6 degrees.

The MET office has forecast light snow in the higher reaches between December 21 and 22, while generally cold and dry weather is likely to continue in J&K until December 28.

Despite the absence of rainwater on the streets, slippery road conditions prevented people from venturing out of their homes in the morning in Srinagar and other towns in the Valley.

Vehicular traffic also remained off the roads in the morning as commuters waited for the day to warm up a little before going out for their daily chores.

Once again water taps froze in the morning as people burnt small fires around water pipes to defreeze them.

The 40-day-long period of intense winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' starts tomorrow and will end on January 30. During this period of extreme cold, the maximum temperature also falls adding to the chill factor.

Most water bodies, including lakes, streams and rivers start freezing with the beginning of the Chillai Kalan. The sky usually remains overcast leaving locals with little opportunity to see a cloudless sky.

It is literally impossible to see any local not wearing the loose tweed over garment called the 'Pheran' in winter.

Designs of this attire have been suitably modified to make them fit to be worn during office hours.

Locals, without exception, wear the loose tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran' during the winter months which is made of different designs and stitching material depending on the affluence of the wearer.

In Kashmir, an earthen firepot woven in a basket of willow wicker called the 'Kangri' is filled with embers and kept under the Pheran for instant warmth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)