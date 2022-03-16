3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces Near Srinagar: Cops

3 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar (File Photo)

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar today, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Srinagar's Nowgam area, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, the official said. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the trapped terrorists included those involved in the March 9 killing of a sarpanch (village head) in Khonmoh area of the city.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)