Police Probing If Sri Lankan Gangster Was Poisoned To Death: Report

The underworld don had died due to a cardiac arrest (Representational)

Police are probing whether a woman, who had been living with Sri Lankan don Agonda Lokka until his death last month, had poisioned him to death apparently to avenge the killing of her husband, police sources said.

The police are considering pursuing this angle following the autopsy, which showed that Lokka's finger and toe nails had a blue tint, indicating poisoning, the sources said.

Lokka died of cardiac arrest on July 3 and the body was taken to Madurai after post-mortem and cremated the next day.

Madurai-based lawyer Sivakami Sundari, Dyaneshwaran and a Sri Lankan woman Amani Thanji have been arrested by CB-CID for their alleged role in getting Lokka a Aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh with forged documents.

The investigating agency, in order to establish the identity of Agonda Lokka, has sent the viscera to a lab in Chennai for DNA testing.

CB-CID is also trying to ascertain if some fingerprints lifted from the address, where Lokka and Thanji stayed, matched that of the gangster.

The agency had on August 8 filed a petition in a local court, seeking seven days' custody of those arrested.

The case will come up for hearing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Wednesday.

