Party Has No Faith In MLA Criticising BS Yediyurappa: BJP's Arjun Singh

Arjun Singh, BJP's Karnataka in-charge, was capaigning in Belagavi (File)

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on Friday said the party has "zero faith" in its senior legislator and former Union Minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal who has been publicly criticising Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his administration while repeatedly saying he will be changed.

Arjun Singh, responding to a question from reporters on speculations about a change of chief minister after the bypolls, said, "It's only in your dream."

Mr Singh, who is also the BJP in-charge of Karnataka, was in Belagavi to campaign for the party candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, scheduled for April 17.

Requesting reporters not to ask him questions on Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Arjun Singh said he doesn't want to popularise the person.

"...I don't want to take his name...I have told you seven to eight times. You want to make him popular by talking about him? When we speak about someone, that person will get popular," he said in response to a question.

Asked about Mr Yatnal's repeated remarks that the chief minister will be changed in the state, Mr Singh said, "Maybe the media has faith in him, but the BJP does not have even zero per cent faith in him. We don't have any faith in the person you are mentioning."

Setting a new date, Mr Yatnal on Wednesday had said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be replaced any time after May 2.

To a question on disciplinary action against Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Arjun Singh said the party's disciplinary committee will have to take a decision.

"... he has hurt workers and has caused damage to the party," he said.

The Bijapur city MLA was earlier issued a show cause notice by the party for repeatedly criticising BS Yediyurappa and his government.

Basangouda Patil Yatnal had even accused BS Yediyurappa, his son and state vice president BY Vijayendra and other family members of corruption.

Asked why action against Basangouda Patil Yatnal was pending for so long, Arjun Singh said there is a strategy, which the party does not want to discuss in front of the media.

"... there may be reasons behind it (delay). If we remove him, he will be free," Mr Singh said.