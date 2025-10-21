'Wish Everyone 'Happy Diwali', Not Like MK Stalin: BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan

The BJP on Tuesday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for failing to post a 'happy Diwali' message on social media and hit out at his deputy and son, Udhayanidhi Stalin - who in September 2023 was accused of hate speech and calling for the genocide of Hindus, for saying "Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated" - for a wish that referred to "those who have faith".

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararjan told reporters she condemned the Chief Minister and his son "for wishing Diwali only to the believers" and demanded allies of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - which is a member of the Congress-led INDIA bloc - denounce the party.

"I wish everyone a happy Diwali. We are not like the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister... we will wish each and every one," she said, "I condemn the Deputy Chief Minister for wishing only the 'believers' ... I strongly condemn the Chief Minister and even alliance partners, who believe in the Hindu religious ideology, should condemn their ally, the DMK..."

"This type of discrimination cannot be accepted in this country. I condemn Chief Minister and his deputy for not respecting the sentiments of the Hindu brothers and sisters..." she said.

Declaring Tamil Nadu the only state whose ruling politicians did not wish the nation's Hindu majority, Soundararajan also raged against Udhayanidhi Stalin, accusing him of discriminating against Hindus. "He does not wish like that for other festivals... so why discriminate against Hindus? You (referring to his father) are the Chief Minister... so many Tamil people are celebrating and it is unpardonable that you are discriminating the Hindus..."

Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin had said people were hesitant to wish him on Diwali.

Speaking about an event, he said, "When I reached the stage, many gave me bouquets, books, and some didn't know what to tell me. Some hesitated whether to wish me on Diwali or not. They thought, 'What if he gets angry...' I am saying Happy Diwali to those who have faith."