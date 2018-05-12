'Vote In Large Numbers,' PM Modi Urges People In Karnataka

Polling is underway in 222 out of 224 seats in Karnataka which is witnessing a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD(S).
"Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation," PM Modi tweeted.
CommentsThe prime minister often uses social media to urge people to vote during elections. He has addressed over 20 election rallies in the southern state where BJP is trying to make a comeback.
The state saw a bitter election campaign in the past few weeks. Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi were seen trading charges in high-voltage campaigns.