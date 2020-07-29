Jewels, Trees, Books, Furniture On List Of J Jayalalitha's 'Veda Nilayam' Assets

J Jayalalitha lived at 'Veda Nilayam' till her death in 2016

Gold weighing nearly 4 kg, over 600 kg of silver, more than 8,300 books, 10,438 dress material and other cloth and puja items are among the numerous things on the list of movable and immovable properties in late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha's Poes Garden residence in Chennai.

The late AIADMK supremo had lived at 'Veda Nilayam', a three-storeyed building, before she died in December, 2016. In 2017, the state government announced the plan to convert the upscale property into a memorial.

The state government will transfer the movable and immovable properties to the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation, which is to be formed to making arrangements to convert 'Veda Nilayam' into a memorial and will be headed by chief minister E Palaniswami.

The list of properties inside Ms Jayalalithaa's bungalow includes two mango trees, a jack fruit tree and five coconut and banana trees each, as per the state government ordinance issued in May. There were 32,721 movable properties.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit had circulated the ordinance in May to facilitate the temporary possession of Ms Jayalalithaa's residence to convert it into a memorial.

'Veda Nilayam', including the movable items such as furniture, books, and jewels, are in a state of disuse for more than three years, the ordinance said.

So the government decided to transfer all the immovable and movable properties to the government for its upkeep until the acquisition process is complete.

"Hence, the Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit has circulated an ordinance to temporarily take possession of Veda Nilayam and movable items therein to the state government and to establish (the) Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation for making long term arrangements to convert Veda Nilayam as a memorial," it said.

Incidentally, the state government had on July 25 deposited Rs 67.9 crore in the city Civil Court for acquiring Veda Nilayam.

Of the total amount, Rs 36.9 crore will be paid towards Income Tax and wealth tax arrears which Ms Jayalalithaa had reportedly owed the Income Tax department, thus freeing it of any encumbrances.

