Man Turns Flight Tickets Into Wall Memories, Internet Applauds His Post-Trip Ritual

Travel can be fun, but it can also leave people feeling tired or stressed. A simple routine after returning home can make trips feel more enjoyable instead of exhausting. One traveller has found his own special way to do this. Instead of buying souvenirs like fridge magnets or keychains, he collects all his flight tickets and sticks them on his wall to remember his journeys.

As soon as his video went viral, people on social media were amazed by his unique collection. His wall is adorned with tickets from various airlines.

In the video, the traveller is seen putting up a recent flight ticket on his wall. He proudly displays his growing collection and asks others to share their habits after returning from a trip.

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

Sharing the video on Instagram, he explained that it's his custom after every trip, and he adds a new flight ticket to his room wall as soon as he returns.

Many users praised the idea, calling it a creative and highly personal way to preserve travel memories.

One user commented, "I put fridge magnet on my fridge."

Another user commented, "This is the real flex."

"He pasted Delhi metro cards too," added a third user.