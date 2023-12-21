Terrifying Satan Tarantula With 8 Eyes Discovered In Ecuador

The tarantula has officially been named Psalmopoeus satanas.

A new species of eight-eyed tarantula with "attitude like Satan" has been discovered in Ecuador, according to a report in New York Post. Scientists discovered the scary-looking hairy spider while hunting for new species of tree spiders in 2021, but the study about its discovery was published in ZooKey this week. The tarantula has officially been named Psalmopoeus satanas, or Satan Tarantula, for its bad temperament. It was located under a bamboo tree but refused to be taken captive without a fight, the outlet further said.

The spider also attempted to escape making "quick sporadic movements, nearly too fast to see," the study said. However, the arachnid's gestures did not work and it was captured.

After analysing the physical attributes of the spider in a lab, scientists were amazed and concluded that it was a new species.

The dark-brown Satan Tarantula is just under two inches in length with eight eyes and eight legs coated with "golden" hair, according to the study.

Photos show the new species has a dark brown body and almost looks like it's wearing fringed leg warmers.

The Post said that researchers at Universidad San Francisco de Quito grew very fond of the spider during the course of the study while they studied it despite its "bad temperament and sporadic attacks".

The new species was identified by its male genitalia, female reproductive organs and habitat. Researchers, however, did not provide any DNA analysis.

Scientists said the Psalmopoeus satanas is venomous. The study said they should be considered "critically endangered" due to the threats its ecosystem currently faces, such as illegal mining and agriculture industries.

It lives in the Andes mountains between 2,800 feet and about 3,100 feet, the researchers said in the study.