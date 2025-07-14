Tarantulas Disguised As Cookies: What German Customs Found In Vietnam Shipment

German customs officers have discovered a massive haul of about 1,500 tarantulas hidden inside a shipment disguised as cookies, authorities said Monday.

The seven-kilogramme (15-pound) shipment from Vietnam was intercepted at Cologne-Bonn airport and emitted a strange smell when opened, customs officials said.

Inside they found the venomous arachnids packed into plastic tubes and said that many had not survived the flight, with the remaining spiders placed into professional care.

"This unusual discovery left even the most experienced officers speechless," customs spokesman Jens Ahland said.

It was "deeply troubling what some people do to animals purely for profit", he added.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the package's intended recipient for failing to pay duties and make the proper declarations.

In 2020, customs officers at the same airport found 16 live and 10 dead reptiles smuggled inside toys, sweets and dolls from Mexico.

