Iberia Flight Delayed After Pilot Bitten Mid-Flight By Stowaway Tarantula

A pilot with a severe spider allergy was bitten mid-flight by a hidden tarantula, leading to hours-long delays as the plane was fumigated after landing safely, according to the New York Post.

The incident occurred on an Iberia Airbus A320 flying from Dusseldorf, Germany, to Madrid, Spain, on Friday. The pilot suffered a severe allergic reaction after the unexpected bite from the arachnid, Canarian Weekly reported.

Crew members immediately administered Urbason, a corticosteroid with anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive properties, from the flight's first aid kit to treat the pilot.

Despite the alarming encounter, the plane landed safely in Madrid, and all passengers disembarked without issue, the report stated.

Specialist teams at Madrid Airport fumigated the aircraft to eliminate the eight-legged stowaway before allowing the plane to resume operations, Canarian Weekly reported.

Investigators suspect the tarantula may have entered the plane via luggage from an earlier flight between Madrid and Casablanca, Morocco, according to the outlet.

While it remains unclear if the pilot required further medical attention, Iberia Airlines confirmed he is doing well and has suffered no lasting health effects.

The fumigation process caused a roughly three-hour delay for the plane's next scheduled flight from Madrid to Vigo. Initially attributed to maintenance issues, the real reason for the holdup eventually became known to passengers before boarding.

Many passengers appeared uneasy, carefully inspecting their seats and luggage for any lingering arachnids. Despite the initial discomfort, the flight to Vigo landed safely around midnight local time, with no further tarantula sightings reported.