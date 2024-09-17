Study Shows How Long Covid Is Debilitating Children's Health

These symptoms can make it difficult to perform everyday activities.

While Covid-19 did not cause much harm to children, yet those affected are likely to suffer from Long Covid which is affecting their daily life with dizziness, fatigue and brain fog, according to a study.

The study from the Kennedy Krieger Institute, in the US, showed that the majority of children with Long Covid are likely to experience orthostatic intolerance (OI) - a condition that causes the body to struggle with regulating blood pressure and heart rate when standing up.

As a result, children often feel dizzy, lightheaded, fatigued, and may experience "brain fog" or cognitive difficulties.

The team examined nearly 100 children and found that dizziness (67 per cent), fatigue (25 per cent), and body pain (23 per cent) were the common symptoms, which used to worsen while standing but improved when lying down.

These symptoms can make it difficult to perform everyday activities like exercising, attending school, and socialising, severely impacting their quality of life.

Further, the research reveals that OI is prevalent among children dealing with the long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19. The team found 71 per cent of the patients studied at the Institute experienced at least one orthostatic condition.

The findings explain the relevance of screening paediatric long Covid patients for OI, as many have symptoms that could be missed without proper testing, said Dr. Laura Malone, Director of the Pediatric Post-Covid-19 Rehabilitation Clinic at Kennedy Krieger.

"Research proves this condition is common," she said, urging for "early diagnosis and treatment" which will help the children to recover and return to their normal routines.

While calling for a multi-faceted approach to treatment, the researchers stressed the need to increase salt and fluid intake, exercise training, and physical therapy among children, in addition to medications that manage heart rate and blood pressure.

However, Malone says more research is needed to fully understand OI.