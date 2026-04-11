Study Finds Rude Replies Are More Acceptable Than Starting A Fight

New research suggests that people do not judge rude behavior in the same way in every situation. The study shows that individuals are often more forgiving, and sometimes even supportive, of rude actions when they are done in response to someone else's behaviour rather than being the first act of rudeness, reported Newsweek.

Researchers at Cornell University found that when someone responds rudely, people don't judge them as harshly. In some situations, such behaviour is as acceptable as a calm response to rudeness.

The researchers also clarified that their findings in no way promote rude behaviour. They stated that this study demonstrates that circumstances play a crucial role in understanding and evaluating behaviour, a factor previously overlooked.

For a long time, research on rude behaviour was limited to its negative effects, such as lowered morale, decreased performance, and increased retaliation.

This five-experiment study, involving approximately 850 participants, sought to understand how people perceive subsequent behaviour when rudeness is already present in an interaction.

The study's findings show that when rude behaviour occurs after a prior violation of social norms, it is judged less harshly, whereas unprovoked rudeness is perceived more negatively. People perceive retaliatory behaviour as more acceptable.

According to study author Professor Merrick Osborne, people perceive retaliatory rudeness as more appropriate, just, and ethical than behaviour that initiates a dispute.

He stated that even though the level of rudeness is the same in both situations, retaliatory behaviour is often seen as upholding social norms and making the wrongdoer realise their mistake. He also noted that while politeness carries greater social significance, if rudeness occurs as a response, it may also have some social significance.

In all experiments, participants clearly distinguished between rude behaviour that initiates a dispute and that which is used in response. Responding rudely was often justified and, in many cases, considered more praiseworthy than remaining neutral.

In one experiment, Reddit users were asked to imagine a situation where someone either made an offensive comment or responded in kind. Participants rated those who responded with a retort as more worthy of respect and expressed greater admiration. They were more willing to upvote such rude comments more than seven times, increasing the user's "karma."

Two other studies analysed sports situations where responding could be detrimental to the team. Hockey fans rated their favorite team's players as more moral when they responded aggressively to an opponent who committed a violent foul, rather than when they started a fight without provocation.

Overall, this study shows that people evaluate rude behaviour largely based on the situation in which it occurs.