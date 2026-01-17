A major international study has found no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy increases the risk of autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or intellectual disability in children.

The findings are published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women's Health and are based on a “gold standard” systematic review and meta-analysis led by Professor Asma Khalil of City St George's, University of London.

Researchers reviewed 43 previous studies, making this the most detailed examination of the issue so far. The analysis covered more than 262,000 children assessed for autism, over 335,000 assessed for ADHD, and around 406,000 assessed for intellectual disability.

The study clearly states that maternal use of paracetamol does not raise the likelihood of neurodevelopmental disorders in children. The authors suggest that genetic and family-related factors, or the medical conditions for which paracetamol is taken, are more likely explanations for earlier concerns.

Paracetamol is widely recommended by health authorities as the safest option for treating pain and fever during pregnancy. Experts warn that avoiding treatment for high fever or significant pain can expose both mother and baby to known health risks.

The findings directly contradict claims made by US President Donald Trump last year, when he warned pregnant women against using paracetamol, also known as Tylenol in the US. Medical organisations worldwide criticised those comments as unscientific.

Health experts say the new review should reassure expectant mothers and put an end to misinformation. UK health officials continue to advise that paracetamol is safe to use during pregnancy when taken as directed.