Study Finds Bamboo Shoots Could Be The Next Global Superfood

A groundbreaking review of existing research on bamboo consumption has uncovered a multitude of potential health benefits associated with eating bamboo shoots. Led by researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), this comprehensive review is the first of its kind to analyze results from both human trials and laboratory studies on human cells.

The study's findings suggest that consuming bamboo shoots may help regulate blood sugar levels, improve gut health, and reduce inflammation. These benefits are attributed to the unique nutritional properties of bamboo shoots, which have been a staple in many traditional cuisines for centuries. Published in Advances in Bamboo Science, this research highlights the potential of bamboo as a nutritious and versatile food ingredient.

Bamboo, the fastest-growing plant on Earth, can grow up to 90 cm a day. While bamboo shoots are already a common food in many Asian countries, especially China and India, researchers say they could become an important part of diets worldwide.

According to the review, bamboo shoots are rich in protein, low in fat and contain moderate amounts of fibre. They also provide essential nutrients such as amino acids, potassium, selenium and vitamins including A, B6, E, thiamine and niacin.

"Bamboo is already commonly eaten in parts of Asia, and it has huge potential to be a healthy, sustainable addition to diets worldwide - but it must be prepared correctly," says Lee Smith, a professor of public health at Anglia Ruskin University in the UK.

"The multiple health benefits we identified, including its potential to tackle modern health challenges like diabetes and heart disease, are likely due to the nutritional content of bamboo and its extracts, with bamboo rich in proteins, amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins."

"Our review shows bamboo's clear promise as a possible 'superfood', but there are also gaps in our knowledge. We could only find four studies involving human participants that met our criteria, so additional high-quality human trials are necessary before we can make firm recommendations."

Human studies included in the review showed that bamboo consumption helped improve blood sugar control and lipid levels, which may reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. As a good source of dietary fibre, bamboo was also found to improve bowel movement and overall digestive health.

Researchers also observed increased antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity in people who consumed bamboo shoots. Laboratory studies suggested bamboo supports gut health by promoting beneficial bacteria and reducing cell damage.

The review also noted that bamboo compounds may help reduce harmful chemicals like acrylamide and furan, which can form during frying or roasting of foods.

However, experts warned that bamboo must be properly prepared. Raw or improperly cooked bamboo shoots can release cyanide and may interfere with thyroid function. These risks can be avoided by pre-boiling the shoots before consumption.