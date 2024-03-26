Strongest Geomagnetic Storm In 6 Years Hits Earth: All You Need To Know

This kind of storm could hit the planet a few times a year. (Reprsentational)

The Earth, on Sunday, was hit by the most powerful solar storm in nearly six years, causing “a major disturbance" in the planet's magnetic field. Now, as per NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado, a geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by the space weather forecasters through Monday.

On March 26, the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that while conditions around the storm are weakening, the storm watch will remain active.

The post read, “The G3 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm watch remains in effect. However, conditions are showing signs of weakening. G3 watch remains active until the end of the UT day, then lessening impacts are expected to G1 (Minor) storm levels. Stay tuned to our website for updates and changes.”

The space weather forecasters also stated that an outburst from a solar flare could interfere with radio transmissions on the planet. The outburst could also make for great aurora viewing, they added.

As per the alert issued on Saturday by NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, there is no need for the public to worry.

Issuing the announcement for geomagnetic storm watches, the official page of the Space Weather Prediction Center said, “A CME associated with an X1.1 flare observed at 23/0133 UTC is expected to arrive at Earth late on 24 Mar through 25 Mar. Periods of G2 (Moderate) storming are likely on 24 Mar and periods of G3 (Strong) storming are likely on 25 Mar.”

In conversation with AP, a forecaster at the center Jonathan Lash informed that the storm could also interrupt the high-frequency radio transmissions like an aircraft trying to communicate with distant traffic control towers.

However, he added that most commercial aircraft can use satellite transmission as a backup. There is also a possibility that satellite operators might face trouble tracking their spacecraft. In addition, power grids could also see some “induced current” in their lines, but there is nothing they can't handle, he added.

Lash said, “For the general public, if you have clear skies at night and you are at higher latitudes, this would be a great opportunity to see the skies light up.”

It must be noted that every 11 years, the sun's magnetic field flips— its north and south poles switch positions. During this cycle, solar activity changes and currently, it is near its most active phase called the solar maximum. Lash added that during such times, the geomagnetic storms of the type that occurred on Sunday could hit the planet a few times a year.