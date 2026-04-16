Scientists Reverse Brain Ageing With Nasal Spray In Landmark Study

Scientists in the United States believe they have found a way to reverse the effects of brain ageing using a simple nasal spray, in findings that could transform the treatment of dementia and memory loss.

Researchers at Texas A&M University developed the spray to tackle a condition known as neuroinflammaging, a slow and persistent form of inflammation that builds up in the brain over time. This chronic inflammation is linked to memory problems, difficulty concentrating and a heightened risk of conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. Until now, it was widely considered an unavoidable part of growing older.

The team, led by Professor Ashok Shetty, found that just two doses of the spray dramatically reduced inflammation in the brain, restored cellular energy and produced significant improvements in memory. The results appeared within weeks and held for several months.

The spray works by delivering tiny biological particles called extracellular vesicles directly into brain tissue through the nose, bypassing the brain's protective barrier without the need for surgery. Once absorbed, these particles release genetic material known as microRNAs, which switch off the signalling pathways responsible for chronic inflammation and recharge the mitochondria inside brain cells.

"We are giving neurons their spark back," said Dr Madhu Leelavathi Narayana, one of the senior researchers on the project. "By reducing oxidative stress and reactivating the brain's mitochondria, we are not just clearing brain fog. We are physically improving the brain's ability to process and store information."

Animal models treated with the spray showed clear improvements in recognising familiar objects and detecting changes in their environment, compared with untreated subjects.

Notably, the treatment worked equally well in both male and female subjects, an outcome described by the team as unusual in biomedical research.

"It's universal," Professor Shetty said. "Treatment outcomes were consistent and similar across both sexes."

The findings were published in the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles and the team has already filed a US patent for the therapy. The research was funded by the National Institute on Aging.

Professor Shetty said the implications could be far-reaching. In the United States alone, the number of new dementia cases is projected to double over the next four decades, from roughly 514,000 in 2020 to around one million by 2060.

"A simple, two-dose nasal spray could one day replace invasive procedures or lengthy courses of medication," he said. "Our approach redefines what it means to grow old. We are aiming for successful brain ageing, keeping people engaged, alert and connected. Not just living longer, but living smarter and healthier."

The researchers said further studies are needed before the therapy can be tested in humans, but expressed hope that it could one day also help stroke survivors and others affected by cognitive decline.