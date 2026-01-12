Scientists Discover Microbes That May Help Make Mars Habitable

Scientists are exploring an unusual but promising idea to help humans live on Mars. They believe that some of Earth's strongest microbes could play a key role in building the first human habitats on the Red Planet. These tiny organisms may be able to turn Martian soil into a concrete-like material for shelters and also help produce oxygen needed to support life. This research focuses on using local resources on Mars to avoid the high cost of transporting construction materials from Earth, reported the Daily Galaxy.

Mars is seen as the next major challenge for human exploration, but establishing life there is not easy. The planet's atmosphere is extremely thin, temperatures are extremely harsh, and there is no breathable air. In such conditions, humans will need robust and safe habitats that protect them from cosmic radiation, maintain a balanced temperature, and provide oxygen.

Biocementation: A Natural Way of Construction

One of the most promising methods for construction on Mars is the process of biocementation. This technique involves combining local loose soil with the help of microorganisms to create a strong, cement-like material that can be used in building construction.

According to research published in "Frontiers in Microbiology", two bacteria may play a key role in this process. Of these, "Sporosarcina pasteurii" produces calcium carbonate through ureolysis, which solidifies loose soil.

The second microorganism, "Chroococcidiopsis", is a form of cyanobacteria capable of surviving in extremely harsh environments like Mars. It can also produce oxygen, making living conditions safer within habitats built on Mars.

Scientists believe that these two microorganisms could work together more effectively. Through biocementation, they could transform Martian soil, or regolith, into strong building material. This is considered one of the most promising ways to build shelters on Mars and sustain human life on the fourth planet from the Sun.