Rare Planetary Parade On July 12: Moon To Appear Alongside Mars, Saturn And Uranus

A rare sky event will greet early risers before sunrise on July 12 as the Moon appears close to several planets in the eastern sky. The celestial display will give skywatchers an opportunity to spot the Moon along with Mars, Saturn, and Uranus from Earth's point of view, reported NASA.

Before sunrise on July 12, people can look toward the eastern sky to see the waning crescent Moon helping point the way to Mars, with Saturn shining nearby in the morning sky. Uranus will also be in the same general part of the sky, but it is much fainter and will require binoculars or a telescope to be seen.

What Is Planetary Parade

Earth's only natural satellite will host a cosmic gathering with Mars, Saturn, and Uranus. The event is often called a "planet parade" because it allows spectators to see multiple planets and the Moon appearing close together in the night sky, at least from Earth's vantage point.

Although "planet parade" is not an official astronomy term, astronomers and stargazers use it as an unofficial way to describe certain celestial events in which several planets appear grouped together in the sky, reported USA Today.

How To Spot The Planets In The Sky

The Moon will be the easiest object to locate. Mars will appear as a small reddish point of light, while Saturn will be brighter and easier to spot. The Moon will also make it easier for observers to find the planets.

Mars and Saturn are among the five planets that can be seen with the naked eye, along with Mercury, Venus and Jupiter. Skywatchers will not need any special equipment to spot Mars and Saturn near the Moon before sunrise, although a telescope can provide a clearer view. Uranus, however, is much dimmer and can only be observed using binoculars or a telescope.

