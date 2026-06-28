Strawberry Moon June 2026: Best Time To Watch In India

Strawberry Moon: Skywatchers across India will get a chance to see the first full moon of summer this month, the Strawberry Moon, which rises low on the horizon and often appears golden or amber.

What is the Strawberry Moon?

Despite the name, the moon won't look pink or red. According to NASA, the name "Full Strawberry Moon" originated from the Algonquin tribes in the northeastern United States. This full moon occurred during the month of June, when strawberries were ripening and ready to be harvested.

The space agency noted that the name "Strawberry Moon" has been passed down through generations and continues to be used by many today. Other cultures call it the Rose Moon or Honey Moon, all tied to early-summer harvests.

This year's Strawberry Moon is also the first full moon after the June 21 summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. Because of that timing, it will follow the lowest path across the sky of any full moon in 2026, staying close to the southern horizon all night.

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When to watch in India

The Strawberry Moon reaches peak illumination on June 29, 2026, at 7:57 pm EDT, which is 5:27 AM IST on June 30, as per Time And Date. The best views in India will be on the evening of June 29, shortly after moonrise. Look toward the southeastern horizon as the sun sets. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, moonrise will be around 7:00 pm local time, depending on your exact location.

The moon will appear full to the naked eye for three nights, June 28, 29, and 30 - so you have a few chances if clouds get in the way one evening.

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