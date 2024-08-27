Quantum Internet Brings Us Closer To Unhackable Cybersecurity: Report

Scientists are making significant progress toward developing a unhackable internet.

Scientists are advancing efforts to create a more secure "virtually unhackable" internet utilizing quantum computing technology. Although the quantum internet holds immense promise, integrating it with existing traditional networks presents significant challenges. A recent study sheds light on potential solutions for merging quantum and conventional networks.

Researchers from Leibniz University Hannover in Germany have conducted an experiment demonstrating how quantum information can be transmitted alongside traditional binary data over the same optical fiber. This breakthrough could pave the way for the seamless integration of quantum technology with current internet infrastructure.

According to a release by the Leibniz University Hannover, Four researchers from the Institute of Photonics have developed a new transmitter-receiver concept for transmitting entangled photons over an optical fibre. This breakthrough could enable the next generation of telecommunications technology, the quantum internet, to be routed via optical fibres. The quantum internet promises eavesdropping-proof encryption methods that even future quantum computers cannot decrypt, ensuring the security of critical infrastructure.

"To make the quantum internet a reality, we need to transmit entangled photons via fibre optic networks," says Proffessor Dr Michael Kues, head of the Institute of Photonics and board member of the PhoenixD Cluster of Excellence at Leibniz University Hannover.

"We also want to continue using optical fibres for conventional data transmission. Our research is an important step to combine the conventional internet with the quantum internet."

In their experiment, the researchers demonstrated that the entanglement of photons is maintained even when they are sent together with a laser pulse.

"We can change the colour of a laser pulse with a high-speed electrical signal so that it matches the colour of the entangled photons," explains Philip Rubeling, a doctoral student at the Institute of Photonics researching the quantum internet.

"This effect enables us to combine laser pulses and entangled photons of the same colour in an optical fibre and separate them again."

This effect could integrate the conventional internet with the quantum internet. Until now, it has not been possible to use both transmission methods per colour in an optical fibre. "The entangled photons block a data channel in the optical fibre, preventing its use for conventional data transmission," says Jan Heine, a doctoral student in Kues's group.