Odds Of Finding Alien Life Are "Pretty High", Says NASA Chief

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has expressed optimism about the possibility of finding extraterrestrial life, stating that the odds are "pretty high" given the vastness of the universe with two trillion galaxies. With countless star systems, the potential of 'alien' existence "goes to the heart" of many things at NASA, he said during a recent interview with CNN.

"Our job here is to go out and try to unlock the secrets of the universe. And one of those questions is, are we alone?" Isaacman said on Sunday.

The Artemis mission and Europa Clipper are exploring the possibilities of life on the Moon and Jupiter's moon Europa. The scientists are also working on powerful telescopes and AI-driven data analysis that will help in detecting biosignatures in space. He said that telescopes at a potential moon base on the south pole of the Moon "will help us continue this great search".

"So, I would say that is inherent in every one of our scientific endeavours, our exploration endeavours, even building a moon base on the south pole of the moon."

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Isaacman's comments highlight NASA's focus on searching for life beyond Earth, shifting from mere speculation to a scientific priority.

But he clarified that he had been to space twice and "didn't encounter any aliens up there. I have not seen anything to suggest that we have been visited by any intelligent life forms out there".

He still mentioned during the interview that "when you think about it, we've got 2 trillion galaxies out there. Who knows how many star systems are within each of it? I would say the odds that we will find something at some point to suggest that we are not alone are pretty high".

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Obama's comments on aliens

Former US President Barack Obama recently sparked interest in extraterrestrial life by claiming that aliens are "real". But he also said that he doesn't know where they are. During an interview released in February, Obama responded to YouTuber Brian Tyler Cowen's question about the existence of aliens.

Obama said the aliens are real, but quickly dismissed conspiracy theories that they are being kept at Area 51, a secretive US Air Force base in Nevada. "They're real," he said, further adding, "...but I haven't seen them, and they're not being kept in, Area 51."

"There's no underground facility, unless there's this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the president of the United States."