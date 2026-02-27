Dating Out Of Your League? New Study Says It's A Tale As Old As Time

Dating out of your league? New research says it's a tale as old as time.

A study out Thursday in Science argues that Neanderthal men and human women were particularly inclined to mate, a sexual habit that offers insight into the evolution of the modern human genome.

In 2010 scientists reconstructed the Neanderthal genome -- blockbuster research that allowed for analysis making clear that the species interbred.

Most people living today have some residual fragments of DNA from our ancient evolutionary cousins.

Research indicates both groups descended from a population living in Africa some million years ago.

They eventually diverged, with anatomically modern humans evolving in Africa, and Neanderthals migrating across Eurasia.

But over hundreds of millennia, human migrations resulted in interbreeding, researchers say.

Yet humans have little to no Neanderthal DNA on our X chromosomes -- one of two human chromosomes that determines an embryo's sex.

That was assumed to be the result of a natural selection.

The genes were biologically "toxic" to humans, researchers hypothesized, and eventually purged out -- in essence, the children who inherited those traits might not have lived to pass them on.

But the new study from geneticists at the University of Pennsylvania suggests the phenomenon has more social origins, and were actually the result of "long-standing mating preferences."

The team analyzed modern human DNA preserved in Neanderthals, and found an abundance on the X chromosome -- the mirror opposite of humans.

That result allowed them to rule out that reproduction between the species was incompatible.

Instead the gene flow "occurred predominantly between Neanderthal males and anatomically modern human females," said Alexander Platt, a senior research scientist on the study.

Females carry two X chromosomes, and males carry one. Therefore, if Neanderthal males and modern human females were mating more frequently, more human X chromosomes would enter the Neanderthal gene pool -- and fewer Neanderthal X chromosomes would end up in human populations.

Researchers said that sex-biased migration could also offer clues. But ancient mating habits "provided the simplest explanation," Platt said.

The larger "why" is unknown: Neanderthal men and modern human women might have been mating by choice, or violence and coercion could have been involved.

Researchers say they now hope to analyze the development of this mating pattern.

Possibilities include probing gender dynamics within Neanderthal society, or migration habits -- perhaps males were likely to leave their societies while females stayed with their families, for example.

