NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Spots Rock That Looks Strikingly Like Turtle

The image was acquired by the SHERLOC WATSON camera fitted on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

Read Time: 2 mins
NASA's Perseverance rover has captured a fascinating image of a Martian rock that strikingly resembles a turtle poking its head out of its shell. The rock's unique shape has sparked comparisons to a reptile, complete with a "head," "eyes," and "front legs" protruding from a protective "shell".

The image was captured on August 31, 2025 (Sol 1610) at the local mean solar time of 14:24:00. According to NASA, the image was acquired by the SHERLOC WATSON camera fitted on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

As per Live Science, the image was taken somewhere in the Jezero Crater, which is a 28-mile-wide (45 kilometres) depression on the Red Planet. It is the same region where the rover touched down in 2021, and scientists believe that Jezero Crater previously contained a large lake.

The image is currently unclear, and so far, the reason behind this unusual shape is not known. But this isn't the first time that a Martian rock has looked similar to something that we se on Earth, such as "blueberries", "human-like fingerprints", "spider web", and more.

The report mentioned that the turtle-like appearance is likely due to pareidolia, which is a psychological phenomenon where humans perceive familiar patterns in random objects.

NASA to Share Details of New Perseverance Mars Rover Finding

The internet is abuzz after NASA recently said that it will host a media teleconference on Wednesday (September 10) to discuss the analysis of a rock sampled by the Perseverance Mars rover last year, which is the subject of a forthcoming science paper.

Well, it is not about the turtle-looking rock. The press conference is about a sample, called "Sapphire Canyon," that was collected in July 2024 from a set of rocky outcrops on the edges of Neretva Vallis, a river valley carved by water rushing into Jezero Crater long ago.

