'Mars Continues To Surprise': NASA Spots Mysterious Holes On Surface Of The Red Planet

NASA has found unusual holes across Mars when the Curiosity rover was travelling down a broad valley named 'Valle Grande' on Mount Sharp inside Gale Crater. According to NASA, cameras spotted broad, shallow pits that stood out against the surrounding dusty landscape.

While space agencies regularly photograph impact craters left by meteorites, these formations look entirely different, as Dr Michelle Minitti, MAHLI Deputy Principal Investigator, wrote in a blog post that "such pits are not uncommon", but the "pits of this week were much broader and shallower than past features and were not accompanied by obvious objects that were once in the pits".

She further added that "after Curiosity's 14 years on the surface, Mars continues to surprise."

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The rover used its close-up colour camera, Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), to take the photos at a close range, and Mastcam captured overlapping images of the nearby terrain.

The photos were later combined and processed to build three-dimensional models of the surface, allowing scientists to measure the shapes and depths of the pits.

As per NASA, the pit diameter is about 1 centimetre (0.39 inches), and Curiosity created the composite on August 19, 2026, at 07:59:21 UTC.

"They were a welcome new puzzle into the processes that have affected this particular section of rocks in the stratigraphy of Mount Sharp," she added in the blog post.

"The 'typical' bedrock was anything but boring. Mastcam imaged and ChemCam rastered across complex packages of layers with changes in texture and structure over short vertical differences," she added.

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"These might be evidence of changes in depositional conditions captured in close proximity to one another. ChemCam, MAHLI, and APXS analysed grey, rough, resistant layers that differed from the host bedrock, likely indicative of a different chemistry."

"ChemCam studied one of the gray float rocks (like the small, loose pebble in the image above) that have been scattered variably across our workspaces, to try to understand the origins of these stones."