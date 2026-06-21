NASA Astronaut Shares Dazzling Aurora From Space, Calls It "Absolutely Spectacular"

A breathtaking display of the northern lights has left even experienced astronauts in awe. NASA astronaut Sophie Adenot recently shared stunning images of a powerful aurora seen from the International Space Station (ISS), describing it as one of the most remarkable sights of her mission so far.

Posting the photographs on social media, Adenot said the aurora was "absolutely spectacular," adding that it shimmered and danced beneath the space station while stretching as far as the eye could see.

She said the display was so bright that it illuminated the ISS in different shades of green. According to her, the aurora was far more intense than the ones the crew had witnessed since the mission began and was too bright for her usual camera settings.

Along with her post, the astronaut shared a series of striking images capturing the vivid green glow of the aurora as seen from orbit, offering a rare view of one of Earth's most spectacular natural phenomena from space.

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"That aurora was absolutely spectacular, shimmering and dancing beneath us, stretching as far as the eye could see, and so intense it lit up the Station in shades of green," she wrote.

Adenot added that although the crew had seen several auroras during the mission, this one stood out because of its extraordinary brightness.

"We've seen several since the beginning of the mission, but this one was on a completely different level - far too bright for my usual aurora camera settings," she said.

Describing the excitement aboard the ISS, she said such moments never lose their magic, with astronauts rushing to find the best viewing spot.

"Moments like these never get old up here; the whole crew suddenly find themselves vying for a good spot at a window," Adenot wrote.