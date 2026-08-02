Watch: Astronaut Shows What A Workout In Space Looks Like

Astronaut Jessica Meir has given people a glimpse of what working out in space looks like by sharing a video of herself doing sit-ups inside a spacecraft.

In the video, Meir can be seen performing sit-ups while floating in microgravity. As she completes each repetition, she counts every sit-up aloud.

Along with the clip, she wrote, "Sit-ups with a view."

Explaining why the exercise is special, Meir said that the major perk of the position is the view astronauts get while doing sit-ups at the end of their workout.

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She described it as highly motivational and said, "This is your view."

The video captures Meir carrying out the exercise routine while enjoying the scenery visible from the spacecraft. Throughout the workout, she continues counting each sit-up as she completes the repetitions.

Her post highlights a simple moment from life aboard a spacecraft, showing how astronauts exercise while surrounded by a unique view.

The clip has offered viewers a look at one of the everyday activities astronauts perform, with Meir showing her workout routine while counting every sit-up and pointing to the view as the biggest reward.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed seeing the astronaut doing exercise in space. One user commented, "Spectacular view."

Another user noted, "I wish I could go there too someday."

"Mesmerizing," added a third user.