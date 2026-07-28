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NASA Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Photos Of Nile River From Space

The post quickly drew attention from users, who admired the stunning view of one of the world's most famous rivers from space.

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NASA Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Photos Of Nile River From Space
The images capture the natural patterns and colours of Earth.
  • Astronaut Jessica Meir shared striking photos of the Nile River from space on X
  • Meir described the images as "Mother Nature's Earth Art" showcasing Earth's beauty
  • Photos highlight the Nile's winding path and natural colors from an orbital view
Where can I find more of Jessica Meir's space photography?

Astronaut Jessica Meir has given social media users a breathtaking look at Earth from space by sharing striking photographs of the Nile River on X.

In her post, Meir wrote, "A dose of Mother Nature's Earth Art to start your week - today featuring the mighty Nile River."

The photographs showcase the beauty of the planet from above, highlighting the winding path of the Nile River against the surrounding landscape. The images capture the natural patterns and colours of Earth, offering a unique perspective that is rarely seen from the ground.

Check Out The Post Here:

Meir's post presents the Nile River as a remarkable example of nature's beauty, describing it as part of "Mother Nature's Earth Art."

Social Media Reaction

The images quickly drew attention from users, who admired the stunning view of one of the world's most famous rivers from space. The photographs serve as a reminder of the beauty of Earth as seen through the eyes of astronauts orbiting the planet.

One user commented, "Hard to pick a favourite. Beautiful work!"

Another user noted, "Totally spectacular."

"It's the real art," added a third user.

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