Microbes Vital For Human Health Show Resilience In Spaceflight, Study Finds

Good news for the astronauts as new research indicates that microbes vital for human health can survive the extreme conditions of spaceflight. The study published in the journal npj Microgravity offers promising implications for the well-being of astronauts planning for prolonged space missions like those to the Moon and Mars.

For the study, researchers from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University in Australia launched spores of Bacilus subtilis, essential for human health, into space and studied them once their rocket fell back to Earth.

The bacteria spores can survive rapid acceleration, short-duration microgravity and rapid deceleration, the researchers said in a statement from the university.

Also Read | Shocking Video Shows Man Urinating On Sacred Altar At St Peter's Basilica During Mass

Notably, a balanced microbiome is linked to better outcomes for immune function and overall wellness in isolated, confined space environments. Space agencies like NASA and ISRO are also exploring how microbial ecosystems behave in space, informing strategies for crew health support.

"Our research showed an important type of bacteria for our health can withstand rapid gravity changes, acceleration and deceleration," Elena Ivanova, co-author of the study and professor from RMIT University, said in the statement.

"It's broadened our understanding of the effects of long-term spaceflight on microorganisms that live in our bodies and keep us healthy. This means we can design better life support systems for astronauts to keep them healthy during long missions."

Also Read | Chinese Woman Demands 'Hugging Fee' From Betrothal Money After Cancelling Wedding, Sparks Debate

During the test, microbes were exposed to a maximum acceleration of about 13 g, which is 13 times the force of Earth's gravity. When the rocket reached an altitude of about 260 kilometres, a six-minute phase of weightlessness called microgravity was initiated when the main engine cut off. The rocket experienced extreme deceleration while spinning about 220 times per second, with forces up to 30 g, during descent.

"This research enhances our understanding of how life can endure harsh conditions, providing valuable insights for future missions to Mars and beyond," said Associate Professor Gail Iles, an RMIT space science expert.

"By ensuring these microbes can endure high acceleration, near-weightlessness and rapid deceleration, we can better support astronauts' health and develop sustainable life support systems."