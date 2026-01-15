Beyond IQ: The Surprising Trait That Truly Sets Geniuses Apart

When people think of genius, they often imagine a high IQ or an extraordinary memory. But scientists say the real trait that separates highly intelligent people from the rest has little to do with raw brainpower. It's something called metacognition-the ability to think about one's own thinking.

Researchers describe metacognition as a person's awareness of how their mind works and their ability to control it. Instead of just absorbing information, people with strong metacognitive skills actively monitor what they understand, recognise what they don't, and adjust their approach when needed. This ability has been shown to play a major role in learning, decision-making and problem-solving.

According to science journal Nature, Metacognition comprises both the ability to be aware of one's cognitive processes (metacognitive knowledge) and to regulate them (metacognitive control). Research in educational sciences has amassed a large body of evidence on the importance of metacognition in learning and academic achievement.

Studies suggest that individuals with better metacognition are more likely to notice gaps in their knowledge, change strategies when they are not making progress, and avoid repeating the same mistakes. They also tend to approach problems more creatively, as they can step back and evaluate different ways of thinking.

Neuroscience research links this skill to activity in the brain's prefrontal and parietal cortex-areas involved in self-control, planning and self-monitoring. These regions help people reflect on their thoughts and regulate their behaviour in real time.

According to a research published in Journal of Intelligence, people with high metacognitive ability were better at divergent thinking, as evidenced by greater fixation and saccade counts, as well as smaller saccade amplitudes in the Alternative Uses Task (AUT) task.

Importantly, experts stress that metacognition is not something you are simply born with. It can be developed through simple habits such as reflecting on decisions, pausing before reacting, and becoming more aware of how the mind responds in different situations.

According to researchers, building this skill may matter more for long-term success than intelligence scores alone, challenging traditional ideas of what truly defines a "genius."